Spots still open for CAF longest drive competition

Spots are still available to try your hand at the CAF National Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin competition at the Cold Lake Golf and Winter Club. PSP Sports Coordinator Jerry Ingham says October 7th is the day golfers will compete in either the under-40 or 40-plus year-old categories.

“Eleven people have registered so far and we’re hoping to get at least twice that.”

It’s completely free to try. Golfers will get 20 range balls to practice with starting at 3 PM. The competition will then begin an hour later.

The event is open to military members. Interested competitors can email their rank, first and last name and contact info to jerry.ingham@forces.gc.ca

Ingham says anyone who participates will take home a prize. As for the winners, he says a prize from Ottawa will be awarded to the top golfers of the day.

A limited number of clubs are available to sign out from the Sports Stores at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre for those that need them.

Entries are expected to be in no later than September 29th.