Statement from Minister Anand and Minister Joly marking the 74th anniversary of the founding of NATO

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence in a video released on social media marking the 74th anniversary of NATO – Still via Facebook/ Canadian Armed Forces

Pour la version française de cet article, cliquez ici

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, issued the following statement:

“On this day 74 years ago, Canada and 11 Allies signed the Washington Treaty and founded the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Today, with 31 Allies, NATO continues to ensure the security of the Euro-Atlantic community and safeguard the freedom of our people, based on the principles of democracy, individual liberty, and the rule of law.

“As a founding member of the Alliance, Canada plays a leading role in strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defence posture, including through Operation REASSURANCE where approximately 1,100 Canadian Armed Forces members are deployed, making it Canada’s largest current international military operation. As part of this commitment, Canada continues to lead enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Latvia, a ten-nation multinational battlegroup, where alongside NATO Allies, we are helping to make Central and Eastern Europe more secure and stable, bolstering defence and deterrence, and contributing to the greater security of the Euro-Atlantic area.

“The events of the past year, including Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable war in Ukraine, have reminded us of NATO’s crucial role in detecting, deterring, and countering threats in an uncertain and rapidly changing security environment. In unity with our Allies, we continue to increase the Alliance’s collective defence capabilities to better promote and preserve global peace, security, and prosperity.

“Canada is stepping up to address rapidly growing security threats, including the impacts of climate change on security at home and abroad. This is why we are working to launch the NATO Climate Change and Security Centre of Excellence (CCASCOE) in Montreal. This ongoing initiative demonstrates our common resolve with our Allies to develop, enhance, and share knowledge on the challenges posed by climate change. Once established, the CCASCOE will facilitate the development of required capabilities and best practices to address the security impacts of climate change, with the aim of enhancing the security of Canada, NATO Allies and partners, and people around the world.

“We further recognize the need for NATO to adapt and keep pace with the threats posed by emerging and disruptive technologies. Canada is working with Allies to establish the NATO Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA), a network of innovation sites in North America and Europe and looks forward to hosting the North American Regional Office of this initiative. Through DIANA, we will help to facilitate cooperation between military operators and the Alliance’s best and brightest start-ups, scientific researchers, and technology companies to help the Alliance maintain its technological edge.

“NATO is stronger and more unified than ever. As we mark the 74th anniversary of NATO, Canada’s commitment to the Alliance remains steadfast.”