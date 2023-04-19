Statement from the Office of the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal

File photo/ photo d’archives

On 29 April 2022, the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS), collaboratively with the Office of the Chief Coroner (OCC), launched an investigation into the sudden deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College of Canada after their personal motor vehicle entered the water at Point Frederick, on the campus of the Royal Military College of Canada, at CFB Kingston. The Kingston Police Service provided forensic and collision reconstruction specialists who assisted with the investigation.

While the CFNIS investigation did not find any evidence of foul play, the investigation determined that the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle was a factor resulting in the vehicle entering the water. With the families’ agreement, the OCC and CFNIS can confirm that the cause of the four deaths, was drowning.

The families have been informed of the findings by the OCC Regional Supervising Coroner and the CFNIS. They have asked that their privacy be respected as they continue to grieve this terrible event and that no additional information be released.

Le 29 avril 2022, le Service national des enquêtes des Forces canadiennes (SNEFC), en collaboration avec le Bureau du coroner en chef (BCC), a lancé une enquête sur la mort subite de quatre cadets du Collège militaire royal du Canada après que leur véhicule personnel été retrouvé dans l’eau à proximité de la pointe Frederick, Collège militaire royal du Canada. Le service de police de Kingston a fourni des spécialistes en analyse criminalistique et en reconstitution de collisions afin de soutenir l’enquête.

Bien que l’enquête du SNEFC n’ait trouvé aucune preuve d’acte criminel, l’enquête a déterminé que la conduite dangereuse fut un facteur causant l’entrée du véhicule dans l’eau. Avec l’accord des familles, le BCC et le SNEFC peuvent confirmer que la cause des quatre décès était la noyade.

Les familles ont été informées des conclusions par le coroner régional principal du BCC et le SNEFC. Ils ont demandé que leur vie privée soit respectée alors qu’ils continuent de pleurer ce terrible événement et qu’aucune information qu’aucun autre renseignement supplémentaire ne soit divulgué.