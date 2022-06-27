June 28, 2022

Students get a look around 4 Wing after two-year hiatus

by | Jun 27, 2022 | Featured News, Local News

A pair of students have a look around the cockpit of a helicopter with 417 Combat Support Squadron on June 14th –  All photos by Mike Marshall/ Courier News 

4 Wing had a visit from some special guests this month.

On June 14th and 16th, select units at 4 Wing played hosts to students from Holy Cross Elementary School in Cold Lake and École du Sommet school from St. Paul. The students were able to tour around units including 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron, 417 Combat Support Squadron, and the 4 Wing Fire Hall.

Students got an up-close look at a CF-18 fighter aircraft, asked questions and listened to Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) pilots and members, and also learned what goes into a successful Search and Rescue operation. They also headed to the top of Hangar One to look at operations in the tower and find out just how much teamwork it takes to successfully and safely operate an RCAF base.

The field trips marked the first time in two years that groups were touring the base, after a pause on visits during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I am so happy to see the students back at the Wing again,” remarked Wing Visits Officer Tammy Bright Burden.  “It was a long two years without their excitement and enthusiasm filling the Hangars.  I look forward to more visits this summer with summer campers and cadets.”

4 Wing Visit

Ecole Du Sommet students watch as a 4 Wing fire truck blasts some water across the parking lot

4 Wing Visit

Students got an up-close look at a fire truck

4 Wing Visit

Cpl Ty Buchanan of the 4 Wing Fire Service shows off how fire fighters get oxygen during a fire situation

4 Wing Visit

Cpl Sean Adams let students have a look at all the gear packed in the truck

4 Wing Visit

The students were able to tour the 4 Wing Fire Hall

4 Wing Visit

A pair of students scan the horizon inside the 4 Wing Tower during their tour

4 Wing Visit

Cpl Thomas Murphy explained to the students how the weather is tracked and conditions monitored around 4 Wing

4 Wing Visit

A pair of students have a look around the cockpit of a CH-146 Griffon helicopter

4 Wing Visit

Students took a tour of 417 Combat Support Squadron at Hangar 6

4 Wing Visit

Cpl Will Skinner tells students about what the CH-146 Griffon can accomplish in the air

4 Wing Visit

PO2 Daniel Lavoie showed the students what rescue gear he wears for a Search and Rescue mission by dressing up one of them in it

4 Wing Visit

2 Lt Ben “Gizmo” Parker answers questions at 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron

4 Wing Visit

Students have a look at the M61A1 Gatling gun from a CF-18 Hornet

4 Wing Visit

Students were able to ask questions about the CF-18 to the pilots that fly them

4 Wing Visit

A display shows how much gear a CF-18 pilot wears during a flying mission

4 Wing Visit

Students have a look around Hangar 4 as they tour 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron

