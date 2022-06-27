Students get a look around 4 Wing after two-year hiatus

A pair of students have a look around the cockpit of a helicopter with 417 Combat Support Squadron on June 14th – All photos by Mike Marshall/ Courier News

4 Wing had a visit from some special guests this month.

On June 14th and 16th, select units at 4 Wing played hosts to students from Holy Cross Elementary School in Cold Lake and École du Sommet school from St. Paul. The students were able to tour around units including 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron, 417 Combat Support Squadron, and the 4 Wing Fire Hall.

Students got an up-close look at a CF-18 fighter aircraft, asked questions and listened to Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) pilots and members, and also learned what goes into a successful Search and Rescue operation. They also headed to the top of Hangar One to look at operations in the tower and find out just how much teamwork it takes to successfully and safely operate an RCAF base.

The field trips marked the first time in two years that groups were touring the base, after a pause on visits during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I am so happy to see the students back at the Wing again,” remarked Wing Visits Officer Tammy Bright Burden. “It was a long two years without their excitement and enthusiasm filling the Hangars. I look forward to more visits this summer with summer campers and cadets.”