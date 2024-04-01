The Courier News salutes the RCAF 100th Anniversary!

File Photo

April 1st marks a landmark day in Canadian aviation history. It’s on this day that the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) was officially born.

After bravely serving in what was then the Royal Flying Corps (RFC) during the First World War, Canadian aircrews were part of a post-war Canadian Air Force (CAF) from 1920 until 1923. In 1922, the Department of National Defence was created, and on April 1st, 1924, the RCAF was officially formed.

RCAF personnel have served in conflicts such as the Second World War, Korean War, Gulf War, and Afghanistan War.



Throughout its 100-year history, the RCAF has contributed to international peace and security and defended and protected both Canadian and North American airspace in partnership with allies in the United States.



This anniversary is a time for celebration for every member of the RCAF team, past and present! The Courier News wishes every member of the RCAF team a joyful time celebrating this momentous occurrence! Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do.



Sic Itur Ad Astra.