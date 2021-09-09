The retirement of MWO Roger Best

Flag party, led by WO Nantel

Photo: MCpl J.W.S. Houck, 10 FTTS Imaging

On September 1, 2021, Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Roger Best shall be hanging up his uniform and saying farewell to the RCAF after 30+ years of dedicated and loyal service. “It is a hard decision for me, but it’s my time to go,” stated MWO Best during his goodbye speech to 10 Field Technical Training Squadron (10 FTTS) members.

MWO Best has experienced so much during his 30+ years and fondly looks back on his time within the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). He is excited to begin his new life with his wife, Rachael and three sons Ross, Ryan and Devon in Newfoundland in an area that reminds him of his childhood.

MWO enrolled in the CAF in March 1991 and has worked over numerous bases, including Kingston, Borden, Greenwood, Gander, Cold Lake and Shearwater. During his time, he has worked on multiple airframes such as the CT114 Tutor, CP140 Aurora, CC130 Herc, CH113 Labrador, CH 149 Cormorant, CF118 Hornet and the CH 148 Cyclone.

On Tuesday, 24 August at 0900hrs 10 FTTS celebrated MWO Best career with a flag folding ceremony. The flag folding party contained colleagues and friends of MWO Best. In attendance were his wife, Rachael, three sons and future daughter in law, Ross, Ryan, Devon and Britney as well as MWO Bests parents in law, Kaye and Ross Lewis. 10 FTTS was represented by Maj Durand and MWO Poole (Commanding Officer and Section Warrant Officer of 10 FTTS) as well as spectators from across 4 Wing. Lifelong memories were made when MWO Bests flag was raised and then lowered by his son, Ross, whom then passed it onto his other son, Ryan, who presented the flag to his father. Maj Durand concluded the ceremony by presenting MWO Bests wife with flowers for her continued support and dedication to the RCAF throughout Bests career.

“If I can pass on one piece of advice it would be to embrace what you have before you. Love and cherish your family and their support, challenge yourselves often, and this combination will take you to new heights,” MWO Roger Best, Retired August 2021.

Roger, from all of 4 Wing we wish you happy retirement and the best life going forward. Thank you so much for your dedication and service to Canada.