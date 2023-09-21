The Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre opens Call for Applications for the Community Support for Sexual Misconduct Survivors Grant Program

File Photo

Improving access to support services across Canada for those who have been affected by sexual misconduct within the wider Defence community is a top priority for the Department of National Defence (DND) and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

Today, the Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre (SMSRC) launched its 2023-24 call for applications for the Community Support for Sexual Misconduct Survivors Grant Program.

The goal of the Grant Program is to broaden the scope of support services accessible to the wider Defence community affected by sexual misconduct in the DND/CAF and to increase the collaboration between community-based and DND/CAF service providers.

The primary focus for the 2023-24 call for applications is to establish grant agreements with centres in regions where grant agreements do not currently exist. Although service providers in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Prince Edward Island, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut will be prioritized, providers from all regions in Canada are encouraged to apply.

The Grant Program offers two types of grants: one-time project-based (maximum $50,000) and recurrent funding (maximum $75,000 annually for up to three years). Community-based service providers with the capacity and expertise to support those in the wider Defence community who have been affected by sexual misconduct may be eligible for funding.

Eligible Canadian, not-for-profit, community-based organizations may include but are not limited to sexual assault centres, virtual platforms, research and academic institutions and counselling services. The program seeks to support projects tailored to meet the needs of and/or remove barriers for women, men, Two Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and additionally sexually and gender diverse (2SLGBTQI+) people; First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples; Black, Asian and other racialized individuals; people living with disabilities; religious minorities; those living in an official language minority community; those living in northern, rural and remote communities; others with diverse identity factor and people who cannot access services in person.

Eligible organizations are invited to submit applications from September 21 to November 3, 2023, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Funding may begin in early 2024.

The Community Support for Sexual Misconduct Survivors Grant Program is part of It’s Time: Canada’s Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence (the federal GBV Strategy), which is the federal government’s contribution to the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, which was launched by federal, provincial and territorial governments in November 2022. It is also part of the DND’s Pathways to Progress approach, which aims to establish comprehensive support structures through dialogue with persons affected by sexual misconduct and expand access to resources.