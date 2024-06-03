Vendor Opportunities Available for CFB Cold Lake’s Cultivate and Craft Market

Vendors and attendees take in the Cultivate and Craft Holiday Market at Club 41 on December 3rd, 2023 – File Photo

Upcoming Cultivate and Craft Markets are looking for interested vendors, says organizer and 4 Wing CANEX Manager Sheri Klein. The markets provide the 4 Wing Community with the opportunity to shop and experience products from the areas around Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake.



“We are looking for locally made, or homegrown products,” explains Klein. “We saw approximately 150-200 people (at our last market) with the numbers growing all the time.”



The dates for upcoming markets include June 8th, July 13th, August 10th and September 7th. Klein says the mid-July market will provide Cold Lake Air Show visitors with the opportunity to experience a unique shopping experience.



“The July 13th market is before the event, and we should see more than these numbers with people arriving early for the air show.”



“To get a table, vendors need to have liability insurance, which can be purchased through Duuo,” says Klein. “The cost to showcase is $12.00 per table for the event.”



Potential vendors who are interested in being a part of the next Cultivate and Craft Market can contact Sheri for more information, or to sign up.

