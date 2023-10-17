October 18, 2023
Subscribe to Newsletter
Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
Echoes of the AbandonedOktoberfest a success at 4 WingVolksmarch returns as part of Oktoberfest celebrations at 4 WingCAF Sports Day returns to 4 Wing on October 20Will a Post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis ruin my career in the Canadian Armed Forces?

Volksmarch returns as part of Oktoberfest celebrations at 4 Wing

by | Oct 17, 2023 | Featured News, Local News

Members of the 4 Wing Cold Lake community participate in the 4th Annual Volksmarch at Martineau Campground, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on September 23, 2023 – All still photos by Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

It was a traditional German Volksmarch that took place at the end of September for Cold Lake residents and members of 4 Wing.

The Volksmarch, or “People’s Walk” in English, is an important part of the Volkssport (People’s Sport) culture in Germany. On September 23rd, a number of community members took to the trails around CFB Cold Lake to celebrate the German connection that 4 Wing has.

Colonel Dave Turenne, 4 Wing Command, and Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer, opened the event. After that, walkers completed 5 kilometres on the path. Additionally, this year’s Volksmarch festivities included a new Cultivate and Craft Market. Representatives from the Cold Lake Museums, CANEX and event sponsors BMO Financial Group and Cenovus Energy also joined in on the day.

The Volksmarch and Oktoberfest celebrations are a way to celebrate the history of 4 Wing and its connection to Germany through the former CFB Baden-Söllingen. In 1993, 4 Wing stood down at CFB Baden-Söllingen in Germany and re-established at CFB Cold Lake.

The 2023 Volksmarch was presented in partnership with Cenovus Energy, BMO Financial Group, City of Cold Lake, HOT 101.3 FM and Boom 95.3.

4th Annual Volksmarch

Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Dipen Mistry, 4 Wing Cold Lake CWO (Left), and Colonel David Turenne, 4 Wing Commanding Officer (Right), addresses the crowd during the opening ceremonies of the 4th Annual Volksmarch at Martineau Campground, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on September 23, 2023.

4th Annual Volksmarch

Colonel David Turenne, 4 Wing Commanding Officer, addresses the crowd during the opening ceremonies of the 4th Annual Volksmarch at Martineau Campground, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on September 23, 2023

4th Annual Volksmarch

Colonel David Turenne, 4 Wing Cold Lake Commanding Officer, participates in the 4th Annual Volksmarch at Martineau Campground, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on September 23, 2023.

4th Annual Volksmarch

Members of the 4 Wing Cold Lake community participate in the 4th Annual Volksmarch at Martineau Campground, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on September 23, 2023

4th Annual Volksmarch

Captain Vincent Pauliot-Renaud (Left) and Captain Sophie Quemeneur participate in the 4th Annual Volksmarch with their daughter at Martineau Campground, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on September 23, 2023

Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied