Volksmarch returns as part of Oktoberfest celebrations at 4 Wing

Members of the 4 Wing Cold Lake community participate in the 4th Annual Volksmarch at Martineau Campground, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on September 23, 2023 – All still photos by Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

It was a traditional German Volksmarch that took place at the end of September for Cold Lake residents and members of 4 Wing.

The Volksmarch, or “People’s Walk” in English, is an important part of the Volkssport (People’s Sport) culture in Germany. On September 23rd, a number of community members took to the trails around CFB Cold Lake to celebrate the German connection that 4 Wing has.

Colonel Dave Turenne, 4 Wing Command, and Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer, opened the event. After that, walkers completed 5 kilometres on the path. Additionally, this year’s Volksmarch festivities included a new Cultivate and Craft Market. Representatives from the Cold Lake Museums, CANEX and event sponsors BMO Financial Group and Cenovus Energy also joined in on the day.

The Volksmarch and Oktoberfest celebrations are a way to celebrate the history of 4 Wing and its connection to Germany through the former CFB Baden-Söllingen. In 1993, 4 Wing stood down at CFB Baden-Söllingen in Germany and re-established at CFB Cold Lake.

The 2023 Volksmarch was presented in partnership with Cenovus Energy, BMO Financial Group, City of Cold Lake, HOT 101.3 FM and Boom 95.3.