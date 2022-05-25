Volunteer positions available at the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show

The 2022 Cold Lake Air Show – Supplied Photo

Have you ever thought about volunteering to help put on one of Canada’s greatest air show events? Volunteer spots are now open for the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show!

The 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) requires adult volunteers that are 18+ years of age to work one or both days of the event. There are several volunteer positions available, such as Information Services, Family Activities & Games, Child Find, MFRCS Tents, Admission Gates, or Wherever Required.

Signing up is easy! Head to the Cold Lake Air Show website and click “Volunteers” just under the Event Partners tag. You can also contact the MFRCS at 780-594-6006 for a Volunteer Application Form or stop by the MFRCS main office to pick up an Application Form or to speak with the Volunteer Coordinator!

The 2022 Cold Lake Air Show App

If you’re looking to keep up to date on everything the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show offers, make sure to download the official app!

The app has information about the performers, static displays, food vendors, a map of where everything is, the schedule of events, FAQs and more! It’s the only official app for the Cold Lake Air Show and it’s free!

You can download the app today at the Apple App Store as well as through Google Play for Android users.

Make sure to follow the Cold Lake Air Show on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube too!

Don’t miss the excitement when the skies come alive at the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show, on July 16th and 17th at 4 Wing Cold Lake!

The preceding text was a paid endorsement for the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show.