Watch your mail for your War Amps 2024 Key Tags

May 29, 2024
by | May 28, 2024 | Featured News, Local News

War Amps 2024 key tags en route to Cold Lake – Supplied Photo

Cold Lake and surrounding area residents can expect to receive their 2024 War Amps key tags in the mail starting this week. Each key tag has a confidentially coded number.

If you lose your keys, the finder can call the toll-free number on the back of the tag or place them in any mailbox, and The War Amps will return them to you by courier, free of charge. The War Amps receive no government grants. With the public’s support of the Key Tag Service, the Association is making a difference in the lives of amputees, including children, by providing financial assistance for the cost of artificial limbs, peer support and information on all aspects of living with amputation.

Those who do not receive their key tags in the mail can order them at waramps.ca or call toll-free 1 800 250-3030.

