Congratulations to our Move More Grand Prize Winner Margaret Ovens! She got out there, found Goldie and was entered into our random Winner Wheel draw for $300!

Keep playing and you may win next time! Remember that there are weekly and monthly prizes, as well as our great grand prize draw at the end of the 16 week #P4Challenge! If you haven’t registered yet, make sure you do (https://bit.ly/34kwiNU). Thank you to our sponsor BMO Bank of Montreal!