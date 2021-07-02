July 3, 2021

Wing Commander’s Wellness Challenge – Week 4 Winner

Jul 2, 2021

Wing Commanders Wellness Challenge
Congratulations to the week 4 winner of the #P4Challenge: Taylor Sinclair! Thank you to all who participated last week.

There are still plenty of prizes to be won over the next 12 weeks, so don’t miss out! This week we’re focusing on a new section of the P4 Challenge: Train Right! Send us your healthy selfies showcasing how you protect against injury.  Registration required to win prizes* (https://bit.ly/34kwiNU). Thank you to our sponsor BMO Bank of Montreal!

*Cash prizes are in the form on NPF Visa Gift Cards

**Prizes available to 4 Wing Defence Community (Military and civilian personnel, Veterans and family members)
