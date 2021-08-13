August 13, 2021

Wing Commander’s Wellness Challenge – Week 8 Winner

by | Aug 13, 2021 | Featured News, Local News

Congratulations to the Week 9 Winner of the #P4Challenge Marie Gravel! Thank you to all who participated last week.

There are still plenty of prizes to be won, so don’t miss out! There are new recipes for Week 3 of the Eat Better section for the #P4Challenge! To be entered into the draw, post a photo of you enjoying the recipe either on your own or either some family and/or friends.

Recipe #1: Tofu “Egg” Salad

Recipe #2: Watermelon Lime Sorbet

To be entered to win a prize*, share your photo on social media (Facebook or Instagram) with #P4Challenge and tag us, send to 4WGHealthPromotion@forces.gc.ca or submit online https://bit.ly/3fppd4L

Registration is required to be entered to win prizes (https://bit.ly/34kwiNU). Thank you to our sponsor BMO Bank of Montreal!

*Cash prizes are in the form of NPF Visa Gift Cards

**Prizes available to 4 Wing Defense Community (military and civilian personnel, Veterans and family members)

 

