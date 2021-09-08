September 9, 2021

Wing Commander’s Wellness Challenge Winners!

Week 12 winner was Alison Singleton! Congratulations!

 

 

 

 

Week 13 winner was Michael Legare! Congratulations!

 

 

It’s now Week 3 of the Sleep Well section for the #P4Challenge!

Each Monday, we’ll post two photos of our Sleepy Sheep! Your goal is to go out, find them and snap a selfie while learning a fun fact about sleep. Post your selfie on social media (Facebook or Instagram) with #P4Challenge, send it to 4WGHealthPromotion@forces.gc.ca or submit it online (https://bit.ly/3fppd4L).

Our Sleepy Sheep are hanging out on the Base and will be moved each week so you have until Sunday night to find them before they wander to their new location.

Registration required to win prizes* (https://bit.ly/34kwiNU). Thank you to our sponsor BMO Bank of Montreal!

*Cash prizes are in the form on NPF Visa Gift Cards

**Prizes available to 4 Wing Defence Community (military and civilian personnel, Veterans and family members)

