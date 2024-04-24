Wings and Wheels: Experience the Thrill at the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show with Aircraft and Classic Car displays

Supplied Photo

What better way to celebrate aviation at the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show than to bring your personal aircraft to it? The Cold Lake Air Show is inviting interested applicants to apply to be a part of their Static Display for the upcoming air show!



Being a part of the display lets aviators fly their aircraft to Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake and display it as part of the weekend of festivities. Your aircraft will be part of the attractions for thousands of guests to enjoy over the two days!



To take part, aircraft owners will need to apply, using a form that can be found on the official Cold Lake Air Show website. Certain criteria will have to be met, including proof of insurance.



Not all aircraft that apply will be selected. The lucky ones that are chosen will receive four free tickets to the air show for both days! Entries are being accepted until May 31st, so get yours in!



Maybe your passion soars on the road instead of the sky?



There is no doubt that automotive fans will enjoy the Classic Car Show at the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show! This year’s theme will help celebrate the 70th Anniversary of CFB Cold Lake and the 60th anniversary of the Ford Mustang and Pontiac GTO! Held in partnership with the Cold Lake Cruisers car club, this year’s featured display is the legendary Shelby!



Owners who wish to display their vehicles must apply no later than July 16th and submit their applications via email or regular mail. There is no cost to enter a vehicle for display, and owners whose vehicles are displayed will receive an entry pass for themselves and a guest, as well as a meal voucher for each day.



More information on both the Static Display as well as the Classic Car Show is found on the official Cold Lake Air Show website!



Don’t miss the excitement and spectacle of the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show, taking place on July 20th and 21st. Get your tickets today!



The Cold Lake Air Show is pleased to be in partnership with our Premier Sponsor, The City of Cold Lake!





The preceding text is a paid endorsement for the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show.

