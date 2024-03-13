You’re invited to a special IDERD event!

Supplied Photo

The International Day of Eliminating Racial Discrimination (IDERD) will be taking place on 15 March 2024 at the 4 Wing Theatre, from 0930 to 1130. Please join the 4 Wing Defence Visible Minority Advisory Group to recognize this day.

The IDERD recognizes that injustice and prejudice fueled by racial discrimination continue to take place every day. Observed annually on March 21, this day commemorates the day police in Sharpeville, South Africa, opened fire and killed 69 people at a peaceful demonstration against apartheid “pass laws” in 1960. This year, the IDERD event at 4 Wing Cold Lake will take place on 15 March 2024.

There will be short films shown, interactive discussions with panelists, snacks, and more!

Discussion topics will include:

Commentary from panelists on the short documentary.

“What has past leadership done to address issues faced by visible minorities, and how can they do better?”

Films to be shown: