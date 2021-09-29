Cold Lake Museums open doors Thursday for special event

The Cold Lake Museums – Facebook/Cold Lake Museums

The Cold Lake Museums say they’ll be marking the first ever national holiday on Truth and Reconciliation by opening their doors.

Organizers say the museums will be open on Thursday, September 30th to the public between 10 AM and 4 PM, free of charge.

“Please take this opportunity to come and experience the Aboriginal Gallery and learn more about the impacts of the Residential Schools on the Indigenous peoples,” say the museum officials in a release.

The federal government passed legislation making September 30th the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

“By acknowledging the harm caused by Residential Schools, we honour the memory of the lives and families shattered. We encourage you all to participate in educational and commemorative activities in your community—to take time to listen to the stories of survivors—to reflect in the manner best suited for you,” says Deputy Minister of National Defence Jody Thomas.

“We encourage all Defence Team members to listen, to try to understand, and move forward together in the spirit of Truth and Reconciliation. And we can do so in the hopes that acknowledging and understanding our joint past means we can hope to look forward to a better future.”

The event falls under the provincial Restrictions Exemption Program, so organizers say visitors will need either a vaccine card, a negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours, or a letter of exemption from a medical professional to attend.

“The remainder of the museum will be open as well and you can enjoy the beautiful fall colours on the walking trails surrounding the museum complex and reflect upon this important new national holiday for Canada,” says the museum organizers

More information on the museums and their event is available on their Facebook page.