Festival of Trees ready to light up All Ranks

The 2021 Festival of Trees – Supplied Photo

It’ll be a winter wonderland at the All Ranks Lounge, says the 4 Wing Messes. December 6th marks the start of decorating for their Festival of Trees competition.

“We encourage all 4 Wing units and squadrons to partake in this festive competition!” remarks the mess team in a post on their Facebook page.

“Each unit and squadron will be designated a Christmas tree at the All Ranks Lounge (Wolves’ Den) and are welcome to come decorate them.”

Decorating of the trees is expected to wrap up by December 10th. Members and their families will then be allowed to stop by and have a look at all the trees, and cast their vote on which one is their favourite.

“The top three trees will receive randomly drawn gift cards,” says the mess team.

The complete schedule is posted as:

•December 6- December 10 | Squadron & Unit Decorating | 0830-1600

•December 13- December 16 | Membership & Family Voting | 0830-1130