4 Wing PSP is excited to offer another summer filled with fun for school aged children! Our experienced and enthusiastic Recreation Team has been working hard to produce exciting and creative programming that will keep kids engaged and active all summer long! The summer will include arts and crafts, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) activities, games, active play, and so much more! With access to playgrounds and field space, there will be plenty of time spent being active outdoors, not to mention our large gym space to keep kids moving on rainy or overly hot days. In addition, we are hopeful to allow pool time for swimming, and will make use of the awesome splash park right here at 4 Wing! Summer camp is a great way for kids to make new friends and our day camp leaders will be there to guide and encourage social connections. Summer camp will run Monday – Friday (aside from statutory holidays) at The Mackenzie Arts and Community Centre (The MACC), from June 28 until August 27. Each week will have new and unique games and activities! Make this a summer your kids will never forget and register in the PSP Summer Camp today! To register please visit our website: PSP Summer Camp

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More