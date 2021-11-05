Royal Canadian Legion announces Silver Cross Mother

Mme Josée Simard of Les Méchins, Québec – Photo from the Royal Canadian Legion

The Royal Canadian Legion has announced the 2021 Silver Cross Mother, Mme Josée Simard of Les Méchins, Québec.

Simard will place a wreath on behalf of all Canadian mothers who lost a son or daughter in military service to Canada. She will serve in the capacity until October of 2022.

Simard’s daughter, Cpl Karine Blais, died in April 2009 alongside four soldiers who were seriously wounded when their armoured vehicle struck a roadside bomb near Kandahar, Afghanistan. She was a member of the 12th Armoured Regiment of Canada, based at CFB Valcartier in Quebec, and serving with the 2nd Battalion, Royal 22nd Regiment Battle Group.

The Memorial Cross (more often referred to as the Silver Cross) was “first authorized on December 1, 1919 as a memento of personal loss and sacrifice on the part of widows and mothers of Canadian sailors, aviators and soldiers who died for their country during the war,” says the Legion.

“The symbolism of her role resonates deeply within us all,” says Bruce Julian, Dominion President of The Royal Canadian Legion. “Mme Simard’s bravery and willingness to share her family’s story reminds us of the incredible sacrifices made on our behalf and we must always Remember.”

The National Silver Cross Mother is chosen by the Legion among nominations made by Legion Provincial Commands and individuals.