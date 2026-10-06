October 8, 2026
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BREAKING NEWS - DERNIÈRES NOUVELLES :
Sass Jordan, former 417 Squadron Honorary Colonel, dies at 654 Wing community gathers for Indigenous Cultural Sharing eventFire Prevention Week brings fire safety focus to CFB Cold LakePhoto Gallery: 4 Wing MFRCS brings military families together for day of activitiesReflect, Learn, and Honour: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Message from the Defence Team Co-Champions for Indigenous Peoples

4 Wing community gathers for Indigenous Cultural Sharing event

by | 6 Oct 2026 | Featured News, Local News

Warrant Officer Dana Janvier and Warrant Officer John McArthur help to raise the Residential School Survivors flag while 4 Wing Commander Colonel Tim Woods, 4 Wing Vice Wing Commander Colonel Laura Gagne and Agnes Gendron look on during the Indigenous Cultural Sharing event on September 29th – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News 

Members of 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake gathered on September 29 for an Indigenous Cultural Sharing event, across from the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre.

The event provided an opportunity for members of the Defence Team to come together, learn about Indigenous culture and hear stories and experiences from a member of the local community.

 Among those in attendance were 4 Wing Commander Colonel Tim Woods and 4 Wing Vice Wing Commander Colonel Laura Gagne.

 Agnes Gendron, a residential school survivor and Executive Director of the Cold Lake Native Friendship Centre Society, was also on hand. Gendron shared her experiences of residential schools and Indigenous culture with the members.

 The Residential School Survivors flag was raised during the event, ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

 Warrant Officer John McArthur presented Gendron with a gift during the gathering.

 The event also included chili and Bannock, provided by Warrant Officer Dana Janvier, along with her mother, Marlene.

Observed across Canada on September 30th, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is an opportunity to remember those affected by the residential school system, honour survivors, and reflect on the experiences of Indigenous communities.

 

2026 Indigenous Cultural Sharing event

Warrant Officer Dana Janvier and Warrant Officer John McArthur help to raise the Residential School Survivors flag while 4 Wing Commander Colonel Tim Woods, 4 Wing Vice Wing Commander Colonel Laura Gagne and Agnes Gendron look on during the Indigenous Cultural Sharing event on September 29th

2026 Indigenous Cultural Sharing event

The Residential School Survivors flag flying at CFB Cold Lake

2026 Indigenous Cultural Sharing event

4 Wing Commander Colonel Tim Woods speaks while Agnes Gendron looks on during the Indigenous Cultural Sharing event on September 29th

2026 Indigenous Cultural Sharing event

Artifacts and information on display inside the teepee during the Indigenous Cultural Sharing event on September 29th

2026 Indigenous Cultural Sharing event

Agnes Gendron speaks while 4 Wing Commander Colonel Tim Woods, 4 Wing Vice Wing Commander Colonel Laura Gagne, and others listen inside the tipi during the Indigenous Cultural Sharing event on September 29th

2026 Indigenous Cultural Sharing event

4 Wing Commander Colonel Tim Woods enjoys chili and Bannock during the Indigenous Cultural Sharing event on September 29th

2026 Indigenous Cultural Sharing event

Members at CFB Cold Lake take part in the Indigenous Cultural Sharing event on September 29th

2026 Indigenous Cultural Sharing event

Agnes Gendron is presented with a gift from Warrant Officer John McArthur during the Indigenous Cultural Sharing event on September 29th

2026 Indigenous Cultural Sharing event

Members enjoy chili and Bannock, provided by Warrant Officer Dana Janvier, along with her mother, Marlene, during the Indigenous Cultural Sharing event on September 29th

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