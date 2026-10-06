4 Wing community gathers for Indigenous Cultural Sharing event

Warrant Officer Dana Janvier and Warrant Officer John McArthur help to raise the Residential School Survivors flag while 4 Wing Commander Colonel Tim Woods, 4 Wing Vice Wing Commander Colonel Laura Gagne and Agnes Gendron look on during the Indigenous Cultural Sharing event on September 29th – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

Members of 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake gathered on September 29 for an Indigenous Cultural Sharing event, across from the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre.



The event provided an opportunity for members of the Defence Team to come together, learn about Indigenous culture and hear stories and experiences from a member of the local community.

Among those in attendance were 4 Wing Commander Colonel Tim Woods and 4 Wing Vice Wing Commander Colonel Laura Gagne.

Agnes Gendron, a residential school survivor and Executive Director of the Cold Lake Native Friendship Centre Society, was also on hand. Gendron shared her experiences of residential schools and Indigenous culture with the members.

The Residential School Survivors flag was raised during the event, ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Warrant Officer John McArthur presented Gendron with a gift during the gathering.

The event also included chili and Bannock, provided by Warrant Officer Dana Janvier, along with her mother, Marlene.



Observed across Canada on September 30th, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is an opportunity to remember those affected by the residential school system, honour survivors, and reflect on the experiences of Indigenous communities.