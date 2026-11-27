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The holiday season is getting a little closer, and Santa Claus is making a special stop in Cold Lake this Friday for the City’s annual Santa Claus Parade.

Families from Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake and the surrounding community are invited to bundle up on November 27th and head downtown for an evening of festive floats, holiday spirit and a visit from the Big Man in Red.

The parade is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m., travelling along 50 Avenue through downtown Cold Lake.

Following the parade, families can make their way to the Cold Lake Energy Centre from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Santa’s Workshop. This free event is open to everyone and offers children the chance to meet Santa, have their picture taken with him and get a little help preparing their letters to Santa.

There may also be a familiar green visitor making an appearance, as the Grinch is expected to join the festivities!

Photos of the participating floats will be shared on the City of Cold Lake’s Facebook page, where the public will have an opportunity to vote for their favourites. Awards will be presented in three categories: Business, Non-Profit and Mayor’s Choice.

Winners will be recognized at a special ceremony, with prizes and photo opportunities alongside the Mayor and members of City Council.

For more information, visit the City of Cold Lake’s Santa Claus Parade webpage.