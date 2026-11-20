Lieutenant-Colonel Melissa Chandler, Deputy Wing Commander at 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake, was recognized at the Toronto Maple Leafs – Edmonton Oilers NHL hockey game on November 14th. All photos submitted

Lieutenant-Colonel Melissa Chandler, Deputy Wing Commander at 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake, was recently recognized as a “Leafs Troop” during the Toronto Maple Leafs-Edmonton Oilers game on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The recognition was part of an initiative honouring deserving members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), and Chandler was selected after a nomination from within 4 Wing. Chandler was nominated by Deputy Wing Chief Warrant Officer Bernie Antle after 4 Wing received a request to put forward a deserving military member.

For Chandler, the experience was about more than a moment in the spotlight.

“As a member of the Canadian Armed Forces, being recognized by almost 20,000 people was an amazing experience,” she said.

Now in her third year as Deputy Wing Commander, Chandler described the demands of leadership and the significance of receiving recognition for the work that often happens behind the scenes.

“Command carries a quiet weight. You find yourself making the final calls – bearing the pressure of tough decisions and absorbing the setbacks. Command can and does become quite isolating,” she said.

“Genuine recognition feels incredibly meaningful as it tells you that someone has noticed and is appreciative of all the hard work behind the scenes.”

Representing the military community at Scotiabank Arena was another highlight of the experience. Chandler said the response from fans following her on-ice recognition left a lasting impression.

“Following my 60 seconds of fame, I quickly lost count of the amount of people thanking me for my service as I made my way through Scotiabank Arena,” she said.

“It showed me just how appreciative and proud Canadians are of CAF members.”

For Chandler, the experience served as a reminder of the public support behind those who serve and the importance of continuing to answer the call.

“Moments like this serve as a powerful reminder of why we answer the call – and motivates us to continue doing so,” she said.



