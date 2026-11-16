Private William Douglas Dal Bianco – Supplied Photo

It is with profound sadness that the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) confirms the death of a fifth soldier who was receiving medical care in Ontario following the tragic incident that occurred at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright on October 17, 2026.

We confirm that Private William Douglas Dal Bianco of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (3 PPCLI) lost their life on November 13 as a result of injuries sustained during the incident.

As recovery and care continue, 24 CAF members are still in hospital receiving treatment; 14 members have been released from hospital.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Private William Douglas Dal Bianco. On behalf of the entire Canadian Armed Forces, I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those who knew and served alongside him. We will honour his dedicated service and continue to stand with all those affected by this tragedy along the difficult road ahead. My thoughts are also with our injured members and their families, and I am deeply grateful to everyone involved in providing care and support during this time of tremendous sadness,” said General Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff