Canadian Armed Forces Provides Update on Incident at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright

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Following the tragic fire incident at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright on October 17, 2026, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) remains focused on supporting injured members, their families, and all those impacted by this devastating event. As recovery and care continue, 27 CAF members are still in hospital receiving treatment; 12 members have been released from hospital.

The CAF is grateful to the Province of Alberta, Acute Care Alberta, Alberta Health Services, civilian first responders, and hospital staff for the care they have provided and continue to provide to our members and their families. The CAF are also grateful to the Province of Ontario for supporting the Province of Alberta and the care and recovery of our injured members. Approximately 28 specialized civilian medical personnel with expertise in burn care were transported from Toronto today on a CAF CC-130 Hercules aircraft and arrived in Edmonton this afternoon. This support reflects the close collaboration underway with provincial health-care partners so that our injured members receive the specialized care they need. This support is just one of many services that have been mobilized to assist injured personnel, families, and members of the unit as they navigate the impacts of this tragedy.

These dedicated soldiers served Canada with honour and were training to carry out the CAF’s mission. Even during difficult times like these, the CAF must carry on that mission. The 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry will continue to train so they are ready to deploy on future operations.

The Military Police are conducting their investigation independently of the CAF chain of command. Their role is to establish the facts and determine whether any criminal or service offences may have occurred. They are coordinating closely with external partners, as well as organizations within the Department of National Defence (DND) and the CAF. This collaboration is particularly important when police, fire specialists, and provincial authorities have responsibilities connected to the same event.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for our Canadian Armed Forces members, their families, and everyone affected by this tragedy. The loss of Sergeant Morgan Wong, Private Shaun Farrell, Private Aidan Goulding, and Private Hayden Lykkemark is a painful reminder of the tremendous sacrifices made by those who serve Canada as members of our armed forces and the risks that come with military service. It is also a reminder of the strength of our military family as we come together in grief. We will continue to stand with the families, friends, and colleagues of those affected, ensuring they receive the care and support they need, now and in the days and months ahead,” said General Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff

A Board of Inquiry will be conducted as a separate and independent process. Comprehensive terms of reference are being developed, and the Board of Inquiry will be formally convened.

Resources

Canadian Forces Member Assistance Program: 1-800-268-7708, available 24/7

Employee Assistance Program English: 1-800-663-1142, or 1-888-384-1152 (for people with hearing impairments) French: 1-866-398-9505, or 1-866-433-3305 (for people with hearing impairments).

Family Information Line: 1-800-866-4546, available 24/7

9-8-8 Suicide Crisis Helpline: call or text 9-8-8, available 24/7 across Canada

In case of an emergency: 9-1-1