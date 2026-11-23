A flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic operated inside the Col. J.J. Parr Sports Centre during CAF Sports Day on Oct. 16, 2026 – File Photo

22 Canadian Forces Health Services Centre (22 CF H Svcs C) at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake is offering seasonal influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations to Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members through a series of clinics running through December 2026.

The clinics are part of Canadian Forces Health Services’ (CFHS) Seasonal Immunization Campaign, which begins in November and encourages CAF members to get vaccinated to help protect themselves and others against seasonal illnesses.

The first local vaccination clinic was held at the JJ Parr Sports Centre during Sports Day on October 16. Additional clinics are taking place at 22 CF H Svcs C throughout November and December.

Lieutenant-General Darcy Molstad, Commander Canadian Joint Forces Command, emphasized the importance of seasonal immunization in maintaining operational readiness and protecting the health of CAF members.

“Vaccinations protect and preserve individual as well as collective operational readiness and resilience by limiting the spread of infectious diseases while also reducing the likelihood of developing a severe illness caused by those diseases,” said Molstad.

CAF members who are unsure where or when to receive their seasonal vaccinations are encouraged to contact their local CAF Health Services Centre for more information.

Remaining vaccination clinic dates at 22 CF H Svcs C:

November 2026

Wednesday, November 25: 1300 to 1445 hrs

Thursday, November 26: 1300 to 1445 hrs

December 2026

Tuesday, December 8: 1300 to 1445 hrs

Wednesday, December 9: 1300 to 1445 hrs

Thursday, December 10: 1300 to 1430 hrs

Friday, December 11: 0800 to 1200 hrs

Monday, December 14: 1300 to 1445 hrs

Wednesday, December 16: 1300 to 1445 hrs

CAF members are encouraged to take advantage of the available clinics and help limit the spread of seasonal illnesses.