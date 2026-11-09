4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society Announces Transition of Military Family Services Programs

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The Board of Directors of the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) is announcing a change to the administration of family services in Cold Lake.

Effective January 1, 2027, the delivery, governance, and administration of the Military Family Services Program, Veteran Family Program, and Gender-Based Violence Program in Cold Lake will transition to Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) .

This administrative change will not affect the continuation of services and support available to military members, Veterans, and their families in Cold Lake. The MFRCS will work closely with CFMWS and 4 Wing leadership to support a smooth transition and continuity of services.

The Board recognizes the importance of stable and uninterrupted support for the Cold Lake military and Veteran community and is committed to keeping families informed throughout the transition.

The Board of Directors wishes to express its sincere appreciation and gratitude to all MFRCS staff members who have worked tirelessly over the years to provide essential programs and services to military families and the broader Cold Lake community. Their dedication, compassion, and commitment have made a meaningful difference in the lives of the families they have served. The Board recognizes the significant contributions of these individuals and extends its heartfelt thanks for their service and the lasting impact they have made on the community.

The transition will not affect the operation of the First Flights Child Care Centre. The childcare centre will continue to be operated by the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society. The Alberta Childcare affordability Grant has not been affected by this transition and will continue to be available to families.

While the administration of military family support programs is changing, the MFRCS will continue to operate as an independent organization, including maintaining the operation of its childcare centre.

The Board of Directors appreciates the trust military families have placed in the Society and acknowledges the contributions of staff, volunteers, and community partners who have supported its programs and services. The Society remains committed to supporting the transition in a respectful and cooperative manner, with a focus on continuity of services for military families and the continued operation of its childcare centre.