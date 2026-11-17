Rémi Couture – Supplied Photo

For Rémi Couture, Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake marks the final chapter of his father’s military career and became the place his family eventually called home.

His father, Warrant Officer (Retired) Luc Couture, spent most of his career in the Royal Canadian Air Force before being posted to CFB Cold Lake. Although Rémi was already an adult and living independently when his father arrived in the community, the posting would become an important part of his family’s story.

Cold Lake was Luc’s final posting, and after retiring, he decided to remain in the community rather than move again.

“There’s something meaningful about that. After a career that involves moving from place to place, he finally found somewhere he wanted to put down roots,” Rémi said.

Rémi’s own childhood was shaped by the experience of growing up in a military family. Born in New Brunswick, he moved across Canada and spent time living in Germany as his father progressed through his military career.

“Being a military kid meant you never really knew how long you’d stay anywhere. It’s exciting and hard at the same time,” he said. “You see places and cultures most kids never get to, but you also keep saying goodbye to friends and starting over.”

Each new posting meant another school, new friendships and another adjustment to unfamiliar surroundings. Through those changes, two interests remained constant: drawing and video games.

“It didn’t matter what province or country we were in. I could always grab a pencil or turn on a game and feel at home,” Rémi said.

Those interests would eventually become the foundation of his career.

In 2006, Rémi began working on Club Penguin, the popular online game for children, and remained with the team through Disney’s purchase of the game.

The experience allowed him to help build a virtual world where children could play, explore and connect with others, regardless of where they lived.

“I’ve often thought about what that could mean for a military kid. When you move a lot, keeping friends is hard. Online worlds let you stay connected no matter where you live,” he said.

Rémi said his experience working on Club Penguin also influenced how he approaches games designed for younger audiences, particularly the importance of creating experiences that encourage creativity, humour and a sense of belonging.

After nearly 20 years in the video game industry, he decided to develop his own game, Sloth Jam.

The free family game features more than 64 short mini-games designed around simple controls, allowing parents and children to play together without requiring extensive gaming experience. Rémi said the project was influenced in part by his own upbringing and the realities of military family life.

“Growing up in a military family, you learn that time together isn’t guaranteed,” he said. “Sometimes a parent is away on training or deployed. Sometimes you’re getting ready for another move. Sometimes you just have a few minutes at the end of a long day.”

He wanted to create something families could enjoy in those smaller moments, without needing expensive equipment or a significant time commitment.

For Rémi, the connection between his childhood, his career and his father’s military service has come full circle in the project.

“I think about the kid I was, sitting in a new house somewhere in Canada or Germany, turning on a game because it felt familiar,” he said. “If I can give that same feeling to another kid, especially one growing up in a military family, that would mean a lot to me.”

He hopes families can find opportunities to spend time together through simple activities, whether that means parents and children playing together or siblings competing for a high score.

“Quality time doesn’t need a big plan. Sometimes ten minutes is enough,” Rémi said.

Sloth Jam is available free at www.slothjam.com.