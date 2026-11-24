Lieutenant-General Derek Macaulay places a Canadian flaglet and poppy at the grave of Captain James C. Hume at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial – All Photos Supplied

Thousands of kilometres from Canada, five men are remembered at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial. Five lives. Five stories. Five Canadians whose lives were cut short by war.

On November 11, members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), alongside a civilian Defence Team member, visited the cemetery to honour their memory and mark Remembrance Day.

Among thousands of white headstones and names etched into memorial walls, their stories are easy to overlook. But each name represents a life once filled with family, friendships, hopes, and dreams.

Technical Sergeant Leighton M. Manning grew up in British Columbia with a passion for aviation. After serving with the Royal Canadian Air Force, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. His aircraft disappeared over the Solomon Islands in 1942.

Captain James C. Hume, originally from Alberta, was a flying instructor who became a bomber pilot with the U.S. Army Air Forces. He died in January 1945 when his aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff in the Philippines.

Seaman First Class Alden D. Graham, from New Brunswick, was just 19 when the USS Juneau sank during the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal in November 1942.

Master Sergeant Sherman A. McLean, born in New Brunswick, survived the brutal Bataan Death March, only to die months later as a prisoner of war at Camp O’Donnell in 1942.

Corporal Mylo E. Stromsmoe was born and raised in Alberta before moving to Montana and joining the U.S. Army. He lost his life in an accidental drowning off the coast of New Guinea in July 1944.

Different lives. Different journeys. All connected by service, sacrifice, and a country they once called home.

Lieutenant-General Derek Macaulay, Senior Military Representative to the Indo-Pacific, captured the heart of remembrance in his remarks, “Behind every name on a memorial was a person. Someone with a family, friendships, hopes, and ordinary plans for the future. Someone who was loved, and whose absence was felt long after the fighting ended.”

For those serving Canada in the Philippines, honouring these men is a reminder of the enduring responsibility to remember.

“Remembrance connects us to those who came before us, no matter where they served or where they rest. These five Canadians are part of our shared history, and their sacrifices must never be forgotten,” said Colonel Marc-Antoine Fecteau, Canadian Defence Attaché to the Philippines.

More than 53,000 fallen and missing service members are honoured at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial. Among them are five Canadians whose stories deserve to be told, and whose names deserve to be spoken.

For Canadians visiting Manila, consider making the cemetery part of your journey. Find their names. Stand for a moment in silence. Remember that behind each name was a life filled with hopes and dreams, and loved ones who waited for a return that never came.

They may be far from home, but they should never be far from our thoughts.

Lest we forget.