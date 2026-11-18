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The Cold Lake Museums are inviting residents to take advantage of some opportunities this fall and winter, including off-season visits to the Cold Lake Air Force Museum, holiday shopping at the gift shop and a community project commemorating Canadian Armed Forces personnel who lost their lives during the Cold War.

The Cold Lake Air Force Museum is offering appointments for visitors interested in exploring the museum outside its regular operating season.

“Need something to do over the fall, winter, and spring? The Cold Lake Air Force Museum can be open for you and your friends and family!” said Museum Manager Christian Keller.

Those interested in arranging an off-season visit can call the museum to make an appointment. The opportunity applies to the Air Force Museum sections only.

The museum is also getting ready for the holiday shopping season, with new merchandise from Red Leaf Oil Clothing available in its gift shop. The merchandise is geared toward people working in Canada’s energy sector.

The gift shop will be open every Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning Nov. 19 and continuing until Dec. 18.

Alongside its visitor and retail offerings, the museum is working on a new exhibit in collaboration with Art Smith Aviation and North Star Elementary in the City of Cold Lake.

The project will commemorate the 937 Royal Canadian Air Force and post-1968 Canadian Armed Forces Air Command personnel who lost their lives while on duty during non-combat operations throughout the Cold War.

The exhibit will feature hundreds of small airplanes made with help from the community. However, the project is still looking for additional participants.

“We are short about 300 airplanes and looking for another group or school to help,” said Keller.

Anyone interested in contributing can stop by the museum Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., to make a small airplane.

The airplanes will be hung as part of the exhibit, with the museum hoping to complete the project before the end of November. Everyone who participates will be invited back to see the finished display.

For more information about the Cold Lake Museums, visit their Facebook page.