The poster for the 2026 4 Wing Holiday Hamper and Angel Tree Program – Supplied Photo

The holiday season can bring added financial pressures for some military families, and the 4 Wing Holiday Hamper and Angel Tree Program is once again inviting the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake community to lend a helping hand.

Administered by the 4 Wing Chaplain team, the program provides an opportunity for members of the military community to support fellow families who may need some extra assistance during the holiday season.

“The Holiday Hamper Program is important within the military community because it demonstrates compassion, solidarity, and a commitment to looking after one another,” said Chaplain (Capt) Yucel Durak of the 4 Wing Chaplains.

Durak noted that military life can bring unique challenges for families, including frequent relocations, deployments and separation from loved ones. Combined with the rising cost of living, these pressures can make the holiday season particularly difficult for some.

“More importantly, it reminds members and their families that they are valued, supported, and not alone,” he said.

How to Help

Members of 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake can contribute by donating items through collection boxes placed in common areas throughout units across the base. Donation boxes will be accompanied by posters with relevant campaign information.

Suggested donations include:

Canned fruit and vegetables

Pancake mix and syrup

Pasta and pasta sauce

Canned soup and soup mixes

Cookies, Jell-O and pudding

Stove-top stuffing

Preserves, spreads and condiments

Flour, sugar and baking ingredients

Laundry soap, shampoo and conditioner

The Angel Tree is also located in front of CANEX. As applications are received, angels representing participating children in need of a present this holiday season will be added to the tree, giving community members another opportunity to contribute to the campaign.

Requesting a Holiday Hamper

CAF members and families seeking assistance can submit a Christmas Hamper Request Form through the 4 Wing Splash Page on the DWAN. Applications are sent directly and only to the Wing Chaplain’s office.

The deadline to apply for assistance is December 7.

Whether through a food donation, a contribution to the Angel Tree, or simply encouraging others to participate, members of the 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake community are invited to help make the season brighter for fellow military families.