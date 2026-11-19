The Courier News Holiday Office Decorating Challenge returns for another year – Photo by Janae Wandler / 4 Wing PSP

It’s time to deck the halls, light up the office and bring a little friendly competition to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake!

The tinsel is calling, the lights are waiting to be untangled and somewhere in the supply closet, there’s probably a box of decorations that hasn’t seen daylight since last December.

The Courier News Holiday Office Decorating Challenge is back, and offices across CFB Cold Lake are invited to turn their everyday workspaces into festive holiday showstoppers!

Whether it’s a full-blown winter wonderland, a classic holiday scene, an elaborate display that takes over the entire office or something so wonderfully outrageous that nobody quite knows what they’re looking at, all creative ideas are welcome.

This is your chance to show off your creativity, unleash your inner decorator and prove that a little holiday spirit can go a long way, whether you’re decorating with a whole team or taking on the challenge solo! Best of all, you don’t have to be an interior designer to compete.



Five awards. Plenty of bragging rights. One Penguin Trophy.

There are several opportunities to take home some recognition, with awards up for grabs in five categories:

Most Creative Theme: For the office that thinks outside the gift box with a unique, unexpected or downright brilliant decorating concept.

Team Spirit Award: Celebrating teamwork, enthusiasm and the collective effort that makes a workspace shine.

Best Small Office Display: Proof that you don’t need a big space to make a big festive impression.

People’s Choice Award: The community gets to weigh in! Everyone will have a chance to vote for their favourite display on Facebook.

Overall Best Holiday Office Display: The grand prize, recognizing outstanding creativity, a standout theme and plenty of staff participation.

And what’s a competition without a trophy?

The office that takes home the Overall Best Holiday Office Display award will earn the coveted Penguin Trophy! It’s the ultimate prize, the pinnacle of office decorating glory and, quite possibly, the most prestigious penguin-related achievement at CFB Cold Lake.

Pre-judging will take place in the morning of December 9, and final judging will take place on Friday, December 11 in the afternoon.

Offices interested in participating can submit their workspace to Janae Wandler at Wandler.Janae@cfmws.com.

Entry deadline: December 4



So, start gathering your decorations, rally your co-workers and get those creative juices flowing. Whether you’re going all out or keeping things merry and minimal, it’s time to show CFB Cold Lake what your office can do.

May the best-decorated office win!