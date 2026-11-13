November 13, 2026
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Take part in the 2026 Official Languages Symposium

by | 13 Nov 2026 | Featured News, National News

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From November 16 to 20, the Official Languages Symposium will bring together participants from across the Government of Canada to explore this year’s theme, Strengthening official languages through innovation and collaboration.

The symposium offers Defence Team members an opportunity to strengthen their understanding of official languages, learn from colleagues across the federal public service, and explore innovative approaches that support bilingualism and official language minority communities.

During the week, participants can join virtual discussions on promoting bilingualism through innovation and collaboration, building sustainable partnerships and a full day of workshops and information sessions focused on official languages.

No registration is required! Most activities will be offered virtually. Participants can access events through links that will be posted on the symposium website before each session.

View the full program and participation details on the Official Languages Symposium GCwiki page.

Interested in taking part? Explore the program, then speak with your manager or chain of command about participating in sessions that align with your interests and learning goals.

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