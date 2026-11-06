Mission Code invites youth to explore game design and coding

Supplied Photo

Military-connected youth interested in technology, gaming and coding can take part in the upcoming Mission Code program, a free online initiative designed to introduce participants to the world of digital game development.

Offered through Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) in partnership with Digital Moment, Mission Code gives youth ages 12 to 18 an opportunity to develop coding skills, explore creativity and collaborate with other military-connected youth.

The upcoming sessions will focus on retro-style video game design using MakeCode Arcade, a web-based platform developed by Microsoft. Participants can choose between block-based coding and JavaScript, with instructors providing step-by-step guidance throughout the program.

No previous coding experience is required, and participants will not need to download any software.

The November program will run on Saturday, November 21 and Saturday, November 28, with two learning levels available:

Level 1 – Code Starters: Designed for ages 12 to 14, this introductory session runs from 1 to 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

Level 2 – Code Builders: Designed for ages 15 to 18 or returning participants, this session runs from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time and offers a faster pace, additional game customization options and extra challenges.

The program is free, with registration closing Monday, November 16. Joining instructions will be emailed to registered participants on November 17.

Eligible participants include youth from Regular Force and Reserve Force families, veteran families, families of deceased CAF members, as well as cadets and Junior Canadian Rangers.

Participants will need access to a computer and a Zoom account. Sessions will primarily be delivered in English, with translation support available through Wordly and bilingual instructors to help French-speaking participants. All sessions will also be recorded for those who need to catch up.

For registration and additional information, visit the CFMWS Mission Code webpage or contact recreation@cfmws.com.