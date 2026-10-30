A Morning of Halloween Magic Coming to the MACC

Stock Photo

Little spooky guests are about to invade the Mackenzie Arts & Community Centre (MACC) for a morning of Halloween fun!

On Saturday, October 31, from 9 a.m. to noon, little ghosts, goblins, witches and other costumed creatures are invited to drop by the MACC for a frightfully fun family event.

The morning will be packed with activities to keep little monsters entertained, including crafts, games, Open Play activities, glitter tattoos, treats and more. Whether little ones want to get creative, burn off some Halloween excitement or show off their spooktacular costumes, there will be plenty of ways to join in the fun.

Costumes are encouraged, so families can let their imaginations run wild!



Don’t worry, this Halloween gathering is all treats and no tricks! The event is free to attend. No registration is required, so there’s no need to sign up ahead of time.

Parents and caregivers are invited to bring their little ghouls and goblins, join in the Halloween spirit and enjoy a morning filled with creativity, games and giggles.

See you there, little monsters!