Minister highlights defence investments in Alberta during visit to CFB Edmonton

Minister of National Defence David J. McGuinty speaks during a visit to CFB Edmonton on Oct. 7, 2026, as Alberta Premier Danielle Smith looks on. Photo courtesy of David J. McGuinty/X.

The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, visited Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Edmonton on Oct. 7 alongside Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to highlight ongoing defence investments across the province, including nearly $4 billion in support of future fighter capabilities at CFB Cold Lake.

According to a National Defence news release, approximately $8 billion in defence investments are planned across Alberta, supporting military infrastructure modernization, industrial capacity, defence innovation and operational readiness.

Among the projects discussed were the nearly $4 billion for future fighter capabilities at CFB Cold Lake. Other investments include $750 million for a new Chemical and Biological Laboratory and Blast Assessment Centre at CFB Suffield, $550 million to establish the western operating base for the Royal Canadian Air Force’s CC-330 Husky fleet, and more than $580 million over the next three years for maintenance and repair work at Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) bases in Alberta.

McGuinty stated that funding will also support residential accommodations, operational facilities, logistics and warehousing, training infrastructure, utilities, transportation networks and support services across the province.

The investments are expected to support an estimated 29,000 to 38,000 jobs in Alberta over the next five to 10 years while strengthening supply chains, skilled trades and local businesses.

“Alberta’s military bases and key infrastructure are essential to Canada’s defence, serving as training and logistics hubs that support and prepare the Canadian Armed Forces for operations at home and around the world, while also generating thousands of well-paying jobs and supporting the region’s economic growth,” said McGuinty in the release. “As we continue making investments to rebuild, rearm and reinvest in our military, Alberta’s role will continue to grow.”

The minister also announced the reopening of the Defence Drone Initiative Marketplace Request for Supply Arrangement, allowing additional Canadian companies to pre-qualify to provide autonomous systems and related services to the Department of National Defence.

National Defence noted that Alberta is home to approximately 10,300 CAF members and contributes significantly to Canada’s defence capabilities through installations including CFB Edmonton, CFB Suffield, CFB Wainwright and CFB Cold Lake.