CFB Wainwright Support Fund offers financial assistance to affected military families

Supplied Photo

A new fund has been established to provide immediate financial assistance to Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and families affected by the recent tragedy at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright.

Support Our Troops and True Patriot Love have partnered with the Edmonton Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC) to establish the CFB Wainwright Support Fund. The fund is intended to help affected families manage unexpected expenses and financial gaps as they navigate recovery, family reunification, bereavement and other challenges following the incident.

Eligible families may receive up to $10,000 in financial assistance during the initial phase of the program. Additional assistance may be considered in exceptional circumstances, depending on demonstrated need.

Funding may help cover expenses related to medical treatment and recovery, travel to be with injured family members, accommodation, meals, ground transportation and other emergency costs. Assistance may also be available for mental health services for family members not covered by existing benefits, as well as funeral and celebration of life expenses that are not covered by existing CAF or government programs.

The fund is designed to complement existing CAF benefits, government programs, insurance and other financial supports. Its purpose is to help address urgent needs and extraordinary expenses that may otherwise fall outside existing coverage.

Families seeking assistance are encouraged to contact the Edmonton MFRC directly. An MFRC team member will typically reach out within 24 hours to arrange an initial consultation and discuss the family’s circumstances and support needs. Once eligibility is confirmed and the required information is received, approved funding can generally be disbursed within 48 hours.

For more information about eligibility, covered expenses and how to apply, visit Support Our Troops: CFB Wainwright Support Fund.