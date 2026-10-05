Fire Prevention Week brings fire safety focus to CFB Cold Lake

4 Wing Fire Service members pose outside of the CANEX during Fire Prevention Week at CFB Cold Lake in 2024 – File Photo

Fire Prevention Week begins Sunday, Oct. 4, bringing a renewed focus on fire safety and prevention, including activities planned at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake.

The 2026 Fire Prevention Week theme is “Charge into Fire Safety: Safe Charging Is a Superpower,” with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) highlighting the importance of safe charging practices for rechargeable lithium-ion battery devices.

Phones, laptops, power tools, toys, e-bikes and other everyday devices increasingly rely on rechargeable batteries. The NFPA campaign encourages people to develop safe charging habits and understand the potential fire risks associated with damaged batteries or improper charging.

At CFB Cold Lake, the 4 Wing Fire Service will be conducting multiple fire drills across the base from Oct. 5 to 9.

Personnel should expect to see fire drills taking place during the week and are encouraged to review their evacuation procedures, including knowing what to do and where to go if a fire alarm sounds.



Sergeant Norman Feng, Chief Fire Inspector with 4 Wing Cold Lake Fire Services, said the local fire hall is continuing the tradition of Fire Prevention Week while focusing on modern fire safety practices.

“Fire Prevention Week is the longest-running public health and safety observance in North America. It was inspired by two key events in the United States: The Great Chicago Fire of 8 October 1871 (Illinois) and the Peshtigo Forest Fire (Wisconsin), which happened on the exact same day. What began as a yearly observance of these disastrous events shifted over time to campaigns for fire safety education throughout the United States, happening at about the same time every year in October.”



“Momentum was gained over the decades to include a Proclamation by the American President on October 9th 1925, followed by a gradual extension of observance to a full week. Fire Prevention Week was then adopted in Canada with a Royal Proclamation, and the weekly observance now had yearly themes on which fire safety was focused. The 4 Wing Cold Lake Fire Hall is honoured to continue this tradition with updated fire safety practices shaped for our modern world.”

Feng said the fire drills being conducted during the week are an important part of that ongoing safety effort.

“This includes the fire drills, which are primarily designed for the safety and awareness of all occupants who reside or work in any given building. The protection of our personnel from 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake is our greatest priority.”

Fire Prevention Week runs Oct. 4 to 10, 2026.



