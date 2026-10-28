In Photos: Fire Prevention Week 2026 at CFB Cold Lake

Fire Prevention Week 2026 Firefighters carried out fire drill exercises during Fire Prevention Week at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake on October 5, 2026.

Fire Prevention Week 2026 Civilians and Firefighters (left to right): Corporal Nicolas Vannieuwenhuizen, Master Corporal Vincent Bouter and Sergeant Norman Feng promoting Fire Prevention Week at 4 Wing Cold Lake on October 5, 2026.

Fire Prevention Week 2026 Firefighters carried out fire drill exercises during Fire Prevention Week at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake on October 5, 2026.

Fire Prevention Week 2026 Master Warrant Officer Ryan Muck addresses the crowd in front of the 4 Wing Fire Hall to mark the beginning of Fire Prevention Week at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake on October 5, 2026.

Fire Prevention Week 2026 Major James Richardson speaks at the 4 Wing Fire Hall to kick off the beginning of Fire Prevention Week, taken on October, 5 2026.

Fire Prevention Week 2026 Firefighters (left to right): Master Corporal Vincent Bouter, Sergeant Norman Feng, Sparky and Aviator Matthew Yaksich promoting Fire Prevention Week at 4 Wing Cold Lake on October 5, 2026.

Fire Prevention Week 2026 Firefighters carried out fire drill exercises during Fire Prevention Week at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake on October 5, 2026.

Fire Prevention Week 2026 Firefighters from CFB Cold Lake receive a plaque to mark the beginning of Fire Prevention Week at 4 Wing Cold Lake on October 5, 2026.

Fire Prevention Week 2026 Sparky the dog waves to vehicles coming onto base to mark the beginning of Fire Prevention Week at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake on October 5, 2026. All photos by Corporal Connie Valin, Canadian Armed Forces photo

Fire Prevention Week 2026 Sparky the dog and firefighters from CFB Cold Lake, the beginning of Fire Prevention Week at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake on October 5, 2026.

Fire Prevention Week 2026 Sergeant Norman Feng and Fire Inspector Darrell Lynds debrief after fire drills out of 1 Hangar during Fire Prevention Week at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake on October 5, 2026.

Fire Prevention Week 2026 Firefighters carried out fire drill exercises during Fire Prevention Week at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake on October 5, 2026.