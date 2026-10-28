October 29, 2026
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BREAKING NEWS - DERNIÈRES NOUVELLES :
CFB Wainwright Support Fund offers financial assistance to affected military familiesIn Photos: Fire Prevention Week 2026 at CFB Cold Lake2026 Remembrance Day Sentry Program participants announced535 participants take part in CAF Sports Day at CFB Cold LakeCanadian Armed Forces Provides Update on Incident at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright

In Photos: Fire Prevention Week 2026 at CFB Cold Lake

by | 28 Oct 2026 | Featured News, Local News


Sparky the dog waves to vehicles coming onto base to mark the beginning of Fire Prevention Week at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake on October 5, 2026. All photos by Corporal Connie Valin, Canadian Armed Forces photo

Fire Prevention Week reinforced the importance of fire safety and emergency preparedness across the Defence community at CFB Cold Lake. Throughout the week, firefighters conducted fire drills and educational activities designed to strengthen readiness and promote safe practices in the workplace and at home. Thanks to the talented photographers at 4 Wing Imaging, here are a few images highlighting the professionalism, preparedness, and teamwork displayed during Fire Prevention Week.

Fire Prevention Week 2026

Firefighters carried out fire drill exercises during Fire Prevention Week at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake on October 5, 2026.

Fire Prevention Week 2026

Civilians and Firefighters (left to right): Corporal Nicolas Vannieuwenhuizen, Master Corporal Vincent Bouter and Sergeant Norman Feng promoting Fire Prevention Week at 4 Wing Cold Lake on October 5, 2026.

Fire Prevention Week 2026

Firefighters carried out fire drill exercises during Fire Prevention Week at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake on October 5, 2026.

Fire Prevention Week 2026

Master Warrant Officer Ryan Muck addresses the crowd in front of the 4 Wing Fire Hall to mark the beginning of Fire Prevention Week at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake on October 5, 2026.

Fire Prevention Week 2026

Major James Richardson speaks at the 4 Wing Fire Hall to kick off the beginning of Fire Prevention Week, taken on October, 5 2026.

Fire Prevention Week 2026

Firefighters (left to right): Master Corporal Vincent Bouter, Sergeant Norman Feng, Sparky and Aviator Matthew Yaksich promoting Fire Prevention Week at 4 Wing Cold Lake on October 5, 2026.

Fire Prevention Week 2026

Firefighters carried out fire drill exercises during Fire Prevention Week at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake on October 5, 2026.

Fire Prevention Week 2026

Firefighters from CFB Cold Lake receive a plaque to mark the beginning of Fire Prevention Week at 4 Wing Cold Lake on October 5, 2026.

Fire Prevention Week 2026

Sparky the dog waves to vehicles coming onto base to mark the beginning of Fire Prevention Week at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake on October 5, 2026. All photos by Corporal Connie Valin, Canadian Armed Forces photo

Fire Prevention Week 2026

Sparky the dog and firefighters from CFB Cold Lake, the beginning of Fire Prevention Week at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake on October 5, 2026.

Fire Prevention Week 2026

Sergeant Norman Feng and Fire Inspector Darrell Lynds debrief after fire drills out of 1 Hangar during Fire Prevention Week at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake on October 5, 2026.

Fire Prevention Week 2026

Firefighters carried out fire drill exercises during Fire Prevention Week at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake on October 5, 2026.

Fire Prevention Week 2026

Sergeant Norman Feng leads the evacuation of 2 Hangar during Fire Prevention Week at 4 Wing Cold Lake on October 5, 2026.

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