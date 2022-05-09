11 Street overhaul receives top-up funding

Cold Lake City Hall – File Photo

With the cost of some construction work rising, City Council made the decision to approve top-up funding from reserves to ensure that critical work on 11 Street can move forward. The City of Cold Lake is seeing inflated costs across various construction disciplines and materials.

After receiving a boost in funding of $1,540,000, the total budget for the project now sits at almost $3.5 million, inclusive of design and engineering. The project will see 11 Street between 8 Avenue and 12 Avenue have its storm water lines upsized to assist with water volumes and also have its water and sanitary mains replaced. The roadway will then be completely reconstructed along with 600 linear metres of sidewalk. Finally, 11 Avenue between 10 Street and 12 Street will also be milled and overlaid as part of the project.

The existing storm sewer under the street is considered undersized and the water and sanitary sewer infrastructure is slated for replacement due to its age.

“This is a significant amount of work and while we hope that the residents do not experience too much of an inconvenience, the good news is that they will not see major infrastructure work on their street for very long time to come,” Copeland said. “Council is encouraged when staff can identify an opportunity to tackle a lot of infrastructure in one project because it is cost effective and efficient.”

It is anticipated that work on this project will be complete by the end of 2022.