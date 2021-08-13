4 Wing Cold Lake Enrolment

Maj John Sullivan / Avr Ashley Walsh

Photo: Sgt Amanda Proctor, 4 RCAF Reserve Flight

Avr Ashley Walsh enrolled in the RCAF Reserve at 4 Wing Cold Lake on 6 August 2021. An unskilled applicant, Avr Walsh will attend a Basic Military Qualification Course in Aldershot, Nova Scotia 13 September – 18 November 2021, followed by Human Resource Administrator training in Borden, Ontario. Once training complete, Avr Walsh will be employed in the 4 RCAF Reserve Flight Orderly Room.

Cpl Jennifer Chiasson enrolled in the RCAF Reserve at 4 Wing on 9 August 2021. A skilled applicant, she will be employed at 4 RCAF Reserve Flight as our Recruiting MCpl, assisting with duties and responsibilities in the Orderly Room, seconded at times to Wing Imaging.