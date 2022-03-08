4 Wing Members, MFRCS a part of Oilers’ CAF Appreciation Night

The Edmonton Oilers face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on CAF Appreciation Night back in 2019 – Photo from the Edmonton Oilers/ National Hockey League

The 4 Wing Military Family Resource Society (MFRCS) says it will be a beneficiary of the 50/50 draw at the Edmonton Oilers game on March 12th, as the team and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) hosts Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Appreciation Night.

The Oilers are set to face-off against the Tampa Bay Lighting. A lucky winner will take home a jackpot prize in the 50/50 draw, while the 4 Wing MFRCS will share the other half of the total money taken in on ticket sales with the Homes for Heroes Foundation, who work on housing and support for homeless veterans.

“The funding from EOCF will be used to continue our Tutoring Program for the 2022-2023 school year,” explains 4 Wing MFRCS Fund Development Manager Judith Chance. “This program has made an incredible difference in the lives of our military children, as well as their parents. There are so many wonderful success stories coming out of this program, and we’re so grateful to the EOCF for supporting this initiative.”

Some CAF members from 4 Wing will be boarding a bus that evening to take in the game, as well as being specially recognized. Chance says a group of local MFRCS volunteers will also be on-hand at the game to sell 50/50 tickets in-person.

Edmonton Oiler 50/50 tickets are also available online for people who may not be at the game. Tickets are available for purchase starting at 9 AM on game day and end at 11 PM the same night, according to the ECOF website. Winning numbers will also be posted to the website when they are announced.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 PM at Rogers Place in Edmonton. It will be broadcast on CBC and Sportsnet.