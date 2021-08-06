August 6, 2021

A Change of Command ceremony to occur for 410 Sqn

Aug 6, 2021

A Change of Command for 410 Squadron (Sqn) will occur on 12 August 2021. Lieutenant-Colonel (LCol) J.S. Kettles, outgoing Commanding Officer (CO) will give command to LCol R.J. Duarte. 410 Sqn will also see the change of their Honorary Colonel from HCol T.R. Trifaux to HCol Michael Kenneth Frank Ravenhill.

To view the Change of Command program, click here.

Please note that because of the 4 Wing COVID-19 direction and guidance, the attendance will be only by invitation.

Be sure to come back to our site for pictures of the ceremony at a later date.

 

