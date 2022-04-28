A 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron CF-18 during take off on Exercise COUGAR SOUTH in Miramar, CA on March 8, 2022. Photo: Captain Rachel Brosseau

For the month of March, 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron (TAC F (OT) Sqn) along with 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron (TFS), and some members from 3 Wing Bagotville deployed to Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar to conduct Exercise COUGAR SOUTH 22 (Ex CS 22). This was a large scale training exercise for the Fighter Force to conduct advanced fighter tactics and instructor pilot upgrades. With the unpredictable winter weather that Canada sometimes has to offer, the ability to conduct a regular and consistent flying program is one of the many benefits that MCAS Miramar provides. Ex CS 22 allowed the squadrons to successfully carry out a high tempo flying schedule and expedite the completion of many upgrades and readiness training. During Ex CS 22, multiple upgrade courses ran concurrently with the main two being the Flight Instructor Course (FIC) and Instructor Pilot Upgrade (IPUG).

The Flight Instructor Course is an upgrade that experienced pilots are required to complete in order to become an instructor pilot at 410 TAC F (OT) Sqn. The majority of a FIC upgrade is aimed at instructional technique as well as back seat captaincy and proficiency. This prepares the new instructor pilots for the unique and challenging task of training a FPC candidate to become a fighter pilot. With 410 TAC F (OT) Sqn being the only Operational Training Unit (OTU) for the CF-18, it is critical that the instructors receive the highest quality training to master the skillset of teaching and flying from the backseat. By completing this upgrade in Miramar, the three new incoming instructor pilots to 410 TAC F (OT) Sqn are now fully qualified flight instructors. Without the consistent and high tempo operations that this type of deployment offers, it would have taken anywhere from three to six months for these new instructors to complete their upgrade after arriving at 410 TAC F (OT) Sqn.

The Instructor Pilot Upgrade was the other major course that was conducted during Ex CS 22. The main objective of IPUG is to train experienced pilots from each Tactical Fighter Squadron to become instructors who can teach junior pilots on their combat readiness upgrades. In total, 49 IPUG sorties were conducted and six candidates completed the course. They will now return to their squadrons ready to instruct and provide valuable training to their squadron members. IPUG is an essential part of force generation which will ensure the Fighter Force’s ability to meet to its NORAD and NATO obligations.

As an extension to the two courses, many other upgrades were completed throughout the deployment. These upgrades included the Combat Ready Wingman Upgrade (CRUG), Element Lead Upgrade (ELUG), Section Lead Upgrade (SLUG) and the Fighter Pilot Refresher Course (FPRC). While not every pilot was able to complete their entire upgrade during the deployment, the amount of progress that was made while on Ex CS22 was tremendous.

It’s not only the pilots who benefit from exercises like Ex CS 22. Six student technicians on the CF-18 Servicing Course at 10 Field Technical Training Squadron (FTTS) completed a large portion of their practical training. With ample flying taking place, the students were able to practice inspections on start-up, shutdown, refuelling, and maintenance. The exercise exposed the students to high tempo flight operations and allowed them to expedite their course syllabus. Upon completion of this course, the students will begin doing regular maintenance on the CF-18s at 425 TFS and 433 TFS.

Deployments like Ex CS 22 provide great training value and experience to all members of the Squadrons and Wing. Ex CS 22 required support from the entire squadron and some external units including a medical team from 22 Canadian Forces Health Services, Logistics, Intelligence, Computer Information Systems, and 42 Radar Squadron. They often worked behind the scenes ensuring a wide variety tasks were taken care of including COVID-19 testing, aeromedical care, claims support, coordination of accommodation and transportation, communications, and tactical control for various training missions. It really is a team effort when it comes to a deployment. Every person had an essential role to play in the success of the exercise.

Ex COUGAR SOUTH 22 was a great success for Canada’s Fighter Force. The demanding level of training that was completed throughout the month of March has bolstered the Fighter Force’s core of highly proficient fighter pilots. As the training never ends, these new wingers, flight leads, and instructors, return to their respective squadrons, ready to grow the Fighter Force and gain even more experience as CF-18 fighter pilots.