Health Promotion’s Feature Friday initiative

by | Jun 4, 2021 | Featured News, Local News

It’s time for #FeatureFriday! Today’s featured member is Maj Alexia Hannam. As a pilot, Maj Hannam has been in Cold Lake for six years, spending five years at 417 Combat Support (CS) Squadron and currently in the role of the Wing Flight Safety Officer. To stay healthy, Maj Hannam has been working out in her living room using YouTube! She also enjoys running and biking with her dog and makes sure to stretch after every workout.

Would you like to be featured in the series? Contact 4WGHealthPromotion@forces.gc.ca!

Photo: Submitted

