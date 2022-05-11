Kids’ Zone, Beer Gardens and more at the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show, July 16th and 17th!

The 2022 Cold Lake Air Show – File Photo

For the kids and kids-at-heart, there’s something for everyone at the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show!

The Kids’ Zone allows younger attendees the chance to have some fun, while still enjoying everything the Air Show has to offer. It is located inside one of the hangars directly on the flight line. Young guests can expect to take part in paper airplane creation and racing, glitter tattoos, face painting, inflatables to climb and play with, and more!

Attractions at the Kids’ Zone are subject to change. Stay up-to-date with attraction announcements by following the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show on its official web page or Facebook page!

Meanwhile, adults looking to have some fun can try out the Beer Garden! Guests can take in a view of the show while enjoying the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show Beer, brewed by Cold Lake Brewing and Distilling. The locally brewed beer is sure to pair well with the excitement, spectacle and fun of the day!

Access to the Beer Garden is easy and simple: No bracelet. No wristband. No admission fees.

There’s something for everyone at the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show!

The Cold Lake Air Show is pleased to be in partnership with our Recreation Sponsor, the MD of Bonnyville.

The preceding text was a paid endorsement for the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show.