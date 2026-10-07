Sass Jordan, former 417 Squadron Honorary Colonel, dies at 65

Sass Jordan poses for her official photograph as Honorary Colonel of 417 Squadron at CFB Cold Lake. Canadian Armed Forces / File Photo

Canadian rock singer and songwriter Sass Jordan, who served as an Honorary Colonel of 417 Squadron at 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake, has died.

Jordan’s death was announced Oct. 2. A statement from her family said she died surrounded by her family. No cause of death was given.

For members of 417 Squadron and the Cold Lake Defence Team, Jordan was more than an internationally recognized Canadian musician. She served as the squadron’s Honorary Colonel beginning in 2012, taking on a role intended to support the unit, its members and its connection with the broader community.

At the time of her appointment, 417 Combat Support Squadron (417 CSS) provided helicopter support to base operations, including secondary search and rescue support. The squadron is now known as 417 Domestic Response Squadron.



Jordan had already demonstrated her support for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) before becoming Honorary Colonel. She participated in the Northern Entertainment Show Tour to Canadian Forces Station Alert in 2010 and visited 4 Wing and 417 Squadron in February 2012.

In announcing Jordan’s appointment as Honorary Colonel, she spoke about the dedication of the Canadian Armed Forces personnel she had encountered.

“It makes you feel really great as a Canadian to know that there are people out there like this,” she said.



Jordan finished her term as an Honorary Colonel in 2016.

The Honorary Colonel position is an advisory and ceremonial role within the RCAF. Honorary Colonels can mentor unit leadership and members, help maintain customs and traditions, build relationships and serve as a public representative for their unit.

Jordan brought a long and successful music career to the role. Born in Birmingham, England, she moved to Montreal as a child and went on to become one of Canada’s most recognized rock performers. She won a Juno Award in 1989 and later reached a wider international audience through recordings, touring and appearances, including the soundtrack to The Bodyguard.

Sass Jordan was 65.