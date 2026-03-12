417 Squadron shifts focus to domestic response

Corporal Will Skinner, a Flight Engineer for 417 Combat Support Squadron (417 CSS) gears up in preparation for the initial start-up procedure of a 417 CSS CH-146 Griffon at the 42 Radar Squadron site in Primrose Lake Evaluation Range, Primrose Lake, Alberta on August 29, 2023 – Photo credit: Corporal Alex Thornton, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

On February 28, the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) announced a shift in focus for three of its units, including 417 Combat Support Squadron (CSS) at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake.

Alongside 439 Combat Support Squadron at CFB Bagotville and 444 Combat Support Squadron at CFB Goose Bay, the squadron will transition from a Combat Support Squadron to a Domestic Response Squadron. While the units will remain at their current Wings, their primary mission will now shift toward supporting domestic operations across Canada.

According to 417 CSS Commanding Officer, Major Eddie Brown, the change largely reflects a shift in operational priorities rather than a complete transformation of the squadron’s operations.

Previously, the squadron’s primary responsibility was base rescue and support for local flying operations. The aircraft and crews assigned to the squadron could also assist with domestic emergencies, but that role was considered secondary.

“The key difference is a change in those first two roles,” said Brown. “What used to be our secondary task, which was responding to domestic emergencies or disasters, is now actually our primary task. And what used to be our primary task, the base rescue, is subordinate to that.”

In practical terms, much of the squadron’s equipment and personnel will remain the same. However, the change will influence how the unit trains and prepares for operations.

“The two roles themselves are very similar, so we get to use the same aircraft, and it’s the same aircrew,” Brown said. “But there are slightly different skill sets that we need to train for now.”

The new mandate will also mean more operations away from Cold Lake. While base rescue is conducted locally in support of fighter operations, a domestic response role requires the squadron to deploy when and where needed.

“We remain here at Cold Lake, but now we are a domestic response squadron; we are going to deploy across Canada and into local communities to respond to domestic emergencies.”

The Royal Canadian Air Force has long played a role in supporting Canadians during emergencies, particularly through its search and rescue mandate. Brown says the shift reflects how those needs continue to evolve.

“I would say of course that the RCAF has always had a strong domestic focus,” he said. “But as the needs of Canadians change, then the nature of that support evolves as well.”

Operations supported by 417 Squadron will generally fall into two categories: planned operations and rapid responses to emergencies.

Planned operations may include deployments to Canada’s Arctic, where the Canadian Armed Forces have increased their presence in recent years.

“We’ve seen quite a lot of Op Nanook now recently in the press,” Brown said. “There’s a lot more interest in the north and militaries deploying into the north. The Canadian Arctic, of course, is very important to us.”

The squadron will also remain ready to respond quickly when provinces request federal assistance during natural disasters.

“That would be Op Lentus, where we maintain a response posture back here at Cold Lake and then on call go out to aid Canadians,” Brown said, citing examples such as flooding and wildfires.

For members of 417 Squadron, the new focus is something many are looking forward to.

“What’s exciting about this is that it swaps our focus now to supporting Canadians directly,” Brown said. “We get to go out into Canada, into the communities and actually help Canadians in their times of need.”