More performers and aircraft announced for the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show

The iconic Lockheed P-38 Lightning will make an appearance at the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show. – Photo courtesy of the Erickson Aircraft Collection

The 2026 Cold Lake Air Show continues to build an exciting lineup of aerial performers and static displays ahead of this summer’s event at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake. From historic warbirds and jet-powered thrills to modern military aircraft, spectators can expect another unforgettable weekend of aviation action on July 18 and 19.

Among the featured performers taking to the skies is veteran pilot Jim Hrymack, whose aviation career began at just 16 years old, before eventually serving in the Royal Canadian Air Force. During his military career, Hrymack flew several aircraft, including the T-33 Shooting Star, while posted to 4 Wing. Today, he performs in a Harvard Mark IV, a classic trainer aircraft used extensively in Canada during the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan of the Second World War.

Also joining the aerial lineup is Vertigo Airshows pilot Bob Carlton, one of North America’s most recognizable air show performers. Carlton has been performing professionally since 1993 and is known for pushing the limits of sailplane aerobatics. His latest aircraft, the FoxJet twin-engine jet sailplane, combines speed, power, and aerobatic capability in a way few aircraft can match. Over the years, Carlton has earned several major honours in the air show industry, including the Art Scholl Memorial Showmanship Award.

Jet fans will also want to keep an eye on Gregory “Wired” Colyer and Ace Maker Airshows. Flying his Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star, Colyer delivers a high-energy solo jet demonstration showcasing the power and agility of America’s first operational jet trainer. Colyer has accumulated more than 1,000 flight hours in the aircraft and continues to share his passion for aviation heritage through performances across North America.

One of the most anticipated additions to the flying program is the legendary Lockheed P-38L Lightning from the Erickson Aircraft Collection. Known for its unmistakable twin-boom design, the P-38 became one of the most successful American fighters of the Second World War. German pilots famously nicknamed the aircraft the “Fork-Tailed Devil” during combat operations in North Africa. The P-38L appearing in Cold Lake represents the final production variant of the aircraft and offers spectators a rare chance to see one of aviation history’s most iconic warbirds in flight.

On the ground, audiences can also expect plenty of excitement from the Smoke N Thunder Jet Show Jetcar. Driven by Bill Braack, the jet-powered machine uses a Westinghouse J34 jet engine capable of producing 12,000 horsepower and speeds approaching 450 miles per hour. Complete with flames, smoke, and thunderous noise, the Jetcar has become a crowd favourite at air shows across North America.

The static ramp at the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show will feature an impressive mix of modern military aircraft and historic warbirds. Among the largest aircraft scheduled to attend is the massive B-52H Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana. The iconic heavy bomber remains one of the most recognizable aircraft in the United States Air Force inventory and is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear ordnance.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to get up close to a Royal Canadian Air Force CF-188 Hornet from 4 Wing, along with several historic aircraft from the Erickson Aircraft Collection, including the B-25 Mitchell and P-47 Thunderbolt.

Additional static attractions include the T-38 Talon advanced jet trainer used by the United States Air Force and NASA, as well as the unique Jiffy Jeep, a specially designed vehicle that can be fully disassembled and rebuilt in under four minutes by skilled Canadian Armed Forces members.

With more announcements still yet to come, the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show continues to shape up as one of the largest aviation events in Canada.